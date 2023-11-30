Bago Signs Executive Order On Niger Green Economy Initiative

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has signed an Executive Order on the Green Economy.

The Executive order, which was cited as “the Niger Green Economy Initiative Order (No.3), 2023 noted that the Green Economy Initiative shall be driven by the State Blueprint that details the strategic pillars and outlines the strategic key performance indicators, targets and timelines of the transition into a green economy.

Also enshrined in the Order, Niger State Government shall produce a State-Wide Land Use and Economic Development Plan to guide investment decisions and ensure investments that would stabilise the green transition is properly coordinated and planned.

The Order further directed all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the State to adhere strictly to the initiative, adding that appropriate sanction will be carried out on any violator of the Executive Order.

While signing the Executive Order, Governor Umaru Bago explained that the Executive Order was to ensure the effective implementation of the Green Economy Policy.

He appreciated media practitioners for the wide coverage given to his administration and encouraged them not to relent.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

Recall that the present administration initiated the Green Economy Policy, and hosted the first summit on initiative with the view to turn around the economy of the State and engender socio-economic development.

With the signing of Executive Order Three, the initiative has come to stay and its implementation is sacrosanct.