Bago Signs 2024 N613.9bn Budget Into Law

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has signed into law the 2024 appropriation bill of over N613.9 billion.

The Governor performed the statutory duty a few hours after the State Assembly had passed the budget.

The amount signed was N720 million more than the N613.2 presented to the House of Assembly by the Governor.

Speaking after signing the appropriation bill, Governor Umaru Bago commended the efforts of the Legislators for the quick passage of the bill, describing it as unprecedented.

The Governor who noted that the budget holds a lot, assured that it will be implemented accordingly.

He directed all the revenue-generating Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to rise to the occasion while cautioning those who “generate and spend” not to dare him as the policy has been abolished.

The Governor restated his administration’s commitment to strengthening the existing synergy with the legislative arm adding that he has directed that the Legislative quarters at the three Arm zone be completed in the next three months for them to have a befitting accommodation.

While assuring that the instrument of oversight function of the Legislature will not be compromised, he said that all the heads of MDAs that refuse to avail themselves before the Legislature for scrutiny and status enquiry will be fired.

According to him, “Legislature and its sanctity must be protected. For the government to do well, somebody must criticize and scrutinize the activities of the government. We should leave our books open in the Spirit of accountability”.

Earlier, the Speaker Niger State House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji explained that the budget size was increased by N720 million to cater for some critical areas of need for the realization of the “New Niger” agender.

The Speaker said the quick passage was achieved because the Planning Commission was able to carry the Legislature along in the budget preparation.

He applauded the Governor for his unflinching support to the legislature assuring him that the 10th Assembly share in his vision and will stop at nothing to ensure it is realized.

Recall that Farmer Governor Umaru Bago had on the 19th of December, 2023 presented the 2024 estimate tagged “the budget of the future” to the State Assembly for the passage where the Speaker, Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji promised that the Legislators will work assiduously to ensure its passage on or before the 27th of December, 2023.