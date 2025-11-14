Bago Sends List Of 30 Commissioner Nominees To Assembly

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago yesterday forwarded the names of 30 commissioner-nominees to the House of Assembly for screening and confirmation.

In a statement, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abubakar Usman said the nominations followed due cosultations and were based on the nominees’ track record of integrity, competence and dedication to the development of the state.

He said the nominations reflected the administration’s commitment to inclusiveness, merit and the consolidation of the New Niger Agenda through effective service delivery across all sectors.

Usman said the nominees would also undergo the necessary security screening and clearance.

He congratulated the nominees and urged them to remain committed to the governor’s vision of transforming Niger into a model of sustainable growth and responsible governance.