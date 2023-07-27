Bago Sends 30 Commissioner Nominees To Niger Assembly

…8 women make list

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Umar Bago on Thursday sent names of thirty commissioner nominees to the State House of Assembly for screening and confirmation as members of the State Executive Council.

In the list obtained by New Telegraph, Bida and Kontagora Local Government Areas have two nominees each.

Three of the nominees, Dr Ibrahim Dangana, Sanda Umar and Suleiman Isah are categorized under Special Designation.

The State House of Assembly received the list sent by the State Governor, late Thursday afternoon so as to comply with the new electoral act deadline of sixty days.

New Telegraph gathered that the State Lawmakers have been summoned by the Speaker for an emergency sitting.

It should be noted that there had been a series of permutations, and horse-tradings over who should make the list after the House a few weeks ago approved a request by the governor for the appointment of 20 Special Advisers.

Among those that made the list are Gen. Garba Mohammed from Agaie, Hajia Titi Auta from Agwarra, Suleiman Umar and Hadiza Asabe Mohammed both from Bida. Ahmed Baba Yumu from Borgu, Musa Bawa from Bosso.

Nasiru Muazu, Chanchaga, Yakubu Kolo, Edati, Abdullahi Mamagi, Gbako. Binta Mamman, Gurara, Yabagi Umaru, Katcha. Phalal Bago and Maikano both from Lawal Kontagora.

Muazu Jantabo from Lapai, Mustapha Ndajiwo from Lavun, Garba Yahaya, Magama, Yahaya Gulbin Boka, Mariga, Abubakar Abule, Mashegu, Aminu Takuma, Mokwa, Mourice Magazine, Munya and Elizabeth Shaba, Paikoro.

Others are Fatima Adams from Rafi, Hadiza Idris Kuta, Shiroro, Yahaya Gwagwa from Suleja, Ibrahim Mami Ijah from Tafa, and Bashar Lokogoma from Wushishi.

Also, read before the House was a request from the governor seeking its approval to appoint additional ten Special Advisers.