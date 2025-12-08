Bago Receives 100 Rescued Children

…We’ll implement short-term protective measures for high-risk areas- Ribadu

Niger state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago on Monday received one hundred school children abducted from St. Mary’s Private Catholic Primary and Secondary school, Papiri, Agwarra local government area.

The children arrived at the government house at exactly 5:10 pm and were presented to the Governor by the Office of the National Security Adviser.

While presenting the children to the Governor, National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu said that for the past two weeks an intelligence and coordinated operations conducted by the National Security Adviser in partnership with State Security Services, the Armed Forces, as well as other security agencies, were able to record the successful result.

Ribadu, who was represented by Assistant Director, Operations, Wing Commander A. A. Abdullahi under the office of the National Security Adviser, the one hundred children have been successfully rescued and we will record more success.

Accordingly, he said, “the DSS played a critical role in ensuring the success of these operations, and we are assuring every Nigerian that we are implementing immediate short-term protective measures for high-risk areas while concurrently working with the state government and traditional and religious leaders to develop lasting Security solutions.”

He added that “for education, we will continue to pursue policies and operations that can restore confidence to open schools safely and ensure that the rights of every Nigerian child are upheld.”

Governor, while expressing joy over the return of the children, assured that the remaining 165 children and teachers will be rescued and reunited with their families soon.