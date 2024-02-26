Bago rates Mohamed best performing gov

Niger State Governor Umar Muhammad Bago has described Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, as one of the best performing governors in the country. Bago made the statement while speaking to journalists in Bauchi over the weekend, said without preference to party lines, Mohammed store out among his peers considering the remarkable infrastructural development he has been dishing out to the people of Bauchi.

He noted while Bauchi and Niger were created on the same day, they have been fortunate in having successive leaders determined to implement the developmental blueprint of the state. Bago said: “Niger and Bauchi states were brother and sister.

Niger is the brother Bauchi is the sister because we are created the same day and we share a lot of similarities. “The executive governor of Bauchi State is my senior brother and my mentor. “He has been so good to me even when he was a minister while I was still a small boy. “He gave all the kind of encouragement that is needed and today I am a governor.”