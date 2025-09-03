Bago Meets FIRS Chairman, Seeks Stronger Revenue Reforms

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Dr. Zacch Adedeji, at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

During the meeting, Governor Bago, popularly known as the “Farmer Governor,” discussed strategies to strengthen food security, boost revenue generation, and advance the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He commended Dr. Adedeji’s leadership of the FIRS and assured him of Niger State’s commitment to supporting the agency in fulfilling its mandate of improving tax collection and economic growth.

READ ALSO:

Governor Bago was accompanied by Saidu Musa Abdullahi, the member representing Bida/Gbako/Katcha Federal Constituency and Vice Chairman of the House Committee on Finance, as well as Mr. Sammy Adigun, Chairman of Niger Foods.

The visit, according to the governor’s media office, aligns with his administration’s push for agricultural transformation, fiscal reforms, and private sector-driven growth.