Bago Grants State Pardon To 11 Death Row Convicts

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has granted unconditional state pardon to 11 individuals sentenced to death over a violent communal clash between the Gaba and Anfani communities in Lavun Local Government Area.

The announcement was made yesterday by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Nasiru Muhammad Muazu, during a press briefing at the Government House, Minna.

Muazu explained that the pardon was issued under Section 212(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), which empowers the governor to exercise the prerogative of mercy.

He said the decision followed a formal plea from the convicts, reviewed and approved by the State Advisory Council on the Prerogative of Mercy.

“After thorough consideration and on the council’s recommendation, Governor Bago signed the pardon instrument on May 28, 2025,” Muazu stated, confirming that the pardon has been officially gazetted.

The 11 convicts had been sentenced to death by hanging on February 8, 2022, after being found guilty of culpable homicide stemming from the deadly 2018 clash that resulted in multiple deaths and widespread property damage.

According to the Justice Commissioner, the governor’s decision was part of a broader peace and reconciliation strategy.

“The pardon is aimed at fostering unity, healing, and lasting peace between the two communities,” he said, noting that several peace-building meetings had been held with local leaders before the clemency decision.

Muazu also confirmed that Governor Bago had committed to supporting long-term peace initiatives in the area, though he declined to disclose specific measures under consideration.

The beneficiaries of the pardon are: Mohammed Mohammed, Ndana Alhaji Sheshi, Isah Baba Madu, Mohammed Mohammed Nda Bida, Abubakar Baba Salihu, Baba Mohammed Shaba, Adamu Mohammed Baba, Haruna Mohammed, Isah Mohammed Alhaji Inuwa, Ibrahim Mohammed and Mohammed Isah.

