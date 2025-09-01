Bago Dissolves Cabinet, Warns Against Lobbying For Reappointment

Governor Umar Bago of Niger State has dissolved his cabinet, directing all affected commissioners to hand over immediately to the permanent secretaries of their respective ministries.

The governor announced the decision on Monday during the State Executive Council meeting at the Council Chamber in Minna.

New Telegraph gathered that key aides, including the Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Deputy Chief of Staff, and some special advisers, were retained.

The dissolution comes two years after the council’s inauguration on August 30, 2023.

Bago warned the affected cabinet members against lobbying for reappointment. “Nobody can lobby me; as you leave here, hand over to the permanent secretaries of your various ministries,” he said, adding that a new council will be formed within two weeks.

He commended the commissioners for their service, acknowledging varying performance levels, and hinted at possible changes among permanent secretaries who have held their positions for too long.