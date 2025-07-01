Bago Declares State Of Emergency On Minna General Hospital

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State has declared a state of emergency on the General Hospital, Minna, citing its deplorable condition and the urgent need for a comprehensive overhaul.

The hospital, constructed over 50 years ago, has become severely dilapidated and overstretched, making it unfit to meet the healthcare needs of the state’s growing population.

Speaking during the State Executive Council meeting in Minna, the governor expressed deep concern over the state of the facility, which he described as outdated and unsafe for both patients and healthcare workers.

“The General Hospital Minna, in its present condition, can no longer serve its purpose. It is overstretched, outdated, and unsafe,” Bago said. “What we need now is a modern, functional, and efficient health facility that reflects our vision for a healthier Niger State.”

In response, the governor has set up a committee comprising Special Advisers and relevant stakeholders to conduct a full assessment of the hospital and provide actionable recommendations. Based on the committee’s findings, plans are underway to demolish the existing structure and reconstruct new units and wards in phases.

A statement issued by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, confirmed that essential departments and services will be temporarily relocated to selected primary healthcare centres during the reconstruction to ensure continued access to care.

Recalling an earlier unscheduled visit to the hospital, Governor Bago revealed that the bench he sat on at the Eye Centre during the visit was the same one that had been there since his childhood—underscoring the urgent need for intervention.

He emphasized that this move is part of a broader plan to reform and revitalize the healthcare system in Niger State. “Our administration is committed to building systems that work. Health is a priority, and we are determined to ensure that people feel the impact of government through visible improvements in healthcare delivery,” he said.

Governor Bago assured the public that all necessary steps will be taken to minimize disruption during the transition period and to maintain uninterrupted access to essential medical services until the new facilities are fully operational.