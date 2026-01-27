Governor Mohammed Umar Bago of Niger State has heaped praise on the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) for its sustained efforts in combating insurgency and banditry across the state, particularly through Operation Fansan Yamma.

Governor Bago, who at the 2025 Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) held at the Nigerian Air Force Base in Minna, acknowledged the commitment, professionalism and sacrifices of NAF personnel in safeguarding lives and property.

Represented by the Commissioner for Homeland Security, Barrister Maurice Bello Magaji, the Governor said the NAF operations have contributed significantly to improved security in Niger State and beyond.

He also extended hisgratitude to the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal S.K. Aneke, for his leadership and for using the occasion to engage retired Air Force personnel, describing the interaction as a meaningful way to recognise their service to the nation.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s support for the Nigerian Air Force, pledging continued collaboration and the provision of necessary infrastructure and resources to strengthen security operations in the state.

He further congratulated the Commander of the 013 Quick Response Force at the Minna Air Base, Group Captain Kehinde Orobola Akinyosade, as well as officers and personnel of the base, on the successful hosting of the 2025 BASA.

He offered prayers for lasting peace and development in Niger State and Nigeria as a whole.

In his address, Group Captain Akinyosade explained that the annual BASA marked the end of the operational year and served as a platform to promote unity, cultural cohesion and esprit de corps among personnel.

He commended the Chief of the Air Staff for his support and noted that the engagement with veterans reflected the Air Force’s commitment to the welfare of its retired officers.

The commander revealed that the 013 Quick Response Force recorded notable operational achievements in 2025, attributing the successes to professionalism and effective cooperation with other security agencies.