Bago Congratulates Tinubu As Supreme Court Upholds His Election Victory

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago has extended his heartfelt felicitation with President Bola Tinubu as the Supreme Court upheld his election victory.

Governor Umaru Bago in a congratulatory message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, said truth and justice have prevailed.

He said with the verdict of the Supreme Court, “the coast is finally cleared and arguments laid to rest”.

The Governor who expressed confidence in the ability and capacity of the administration of President Tinubu to deliver dividends of Democracy to Nigerians called on all and sundry to give the administration the needed support and prayers.

The election of President Tinubu was challenged by some of his opponents at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) where he was victorious, unsatisfied by the verdict, the opponents Appeal the ruling which has been upheld by the Supreme Court, laying to rest every litigation about the 2023 Presidential Election.