Bago Condemns Terrorists’ Attack On Niger Communities

On Sunday, the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, outrightly condemned the recent terrorist attacks on communities in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas.

Describing the incidents as cruel and nefarious, Governor Bago noted that the victims, drawn from different communities, were both Muslims and Christians, and expressed concern over the disturbing start to the year.

This is as the Governor urged residents of the state to remain resolute in God.

He emphasised that his administration is working closely with the Federal Government and security agencies to restore peace in the affected areas. He confirmed that a joint security team is actively tracking the terrorists to rescue the kidnapped victims.

A statement from the state Commissioner of Information and Orientation, Obed Nuhu Nana, revealed that the attackers originated from Kainji Lake National Park and were moving toward Kebbi State and Rijau Local Government Area of Niger State, reportedly fearing further strikes from the United States.

According to the statement, the terrorists targeted Kasuwan Daji market in Sukumbara village, Borgu LGA, where they fired sporadically and killed about 35 people, mostly from the Kambari and other ethnic groups, including both Christians and Muslims attending the market.

“The terrorists had earlier killed several people in Shanga LGA, Kebbi State, during their return journey. They also attacked communities in parts of Rijau and Agwara LGAs, killing more innocent people.

Additionally, they raided a police outpost in Shafacci village and a Catholic Missionary School in Sukumbara Village, seizing two motorcycles and destroying school property, though no casualties were reported there,” the Commissioner stated.

Governor Bago assured that all necessary measures are being taken to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore security in the affected communities.