Bago Assigns Portfolios To New Commissioners

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago on Wednesday released the portfolios of Commissioners that will make up the state Executive Council.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Bologi, the Ministry of Industries, Trade, and Investment was assigned to Aminu Suleiman Takuma while Hadiza Idris Kuta, Transport, Umar Yabagi, Commissioner for Science and Technology. Phalal Mohammed Bako is Commissioner for Rural Development while Musa Bawa Bosso is the Commissioner for Agriculture.

Others are Yakubu M. Kolo, Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, and Dr Hadiza Asabe Mohammed as Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education. Bashir Mohammed Lokogoma is the Commissioner for Power and Renewable Energy, Dr. Bello Tukur is Commissioner for Science And Tertiary Health, and Dr Ibrahim Dangana is the Head of the Ministry for Primary Health.

Also, Gen. Garba Abdullahi Mohammed RTD is Commissioner for Homeland Security, Yahaya Abubakar Gwagwa heads Water Resources, Ahmed Baba Suleiman Yumu is Commissioner for Humanitarian and Disaster Management, Suleiman Umar is the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ibrahim Mami Ijah, Commissioner for Livestock and fisheries. Hon. Binta Mamman is Commissioner for Information and strategy, while Muazu Hamidu Jantabo heads the Ministry for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

Furthermore, Barrister Maurice Magaji is Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Lawal Maikano is Commissioner for finance Umar Rabe Sanda is, Ministry for Nomadic and Pastoral Affairs as Hajiya Titi Auta heads the Ministry for women affairs, Garba Sabo Yahaya is the Commissioner for Mineral resources, Mustapha Ndajiwo, Ministry for Budget and Planning Commissioner while Suleiman Isah is Commissioner for Communication Technology and digital economy

Also, Hon. Abdullahi Umar is Commissioner for Housing and Urban renewal, Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Mamagi, Ministry for Tertiary Education as Elizabeth Shaba heads the Ministry for Micro, small and medium enterprises, Fatima Adamu is the Commissioner for culture and Tourism, Nasiru Muazu, Ministry for Justice while Yahaya Ibrahim Gulbin- Boka is the Commissioner for Sport and Youth Development.