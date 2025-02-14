Bago Appoints Mohammed–Hadi As IBB Varsity’s New VC

Share

Niger State Governor Umaru Bago yesterday appointed Prof. Sulaiman Mohammed– Hadi as the Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University Lapai (IBBUL) Vice- Chancellor.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Abubakar Usman said the appointment is a significant move to strengthen academic leadership and institutional growth.

The appointee is a lecturer in the department of veterinary anatomy at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria. Usman said the appointment followed a rigorous selection process and is effective from February 17.

He added that the appointment is “predicated on merit, proven credentials, impeccable character, experience, and outstanding performance in the screening and selection exercise conducted by the Governing Council”.

The SSG said: “By virtue of your high-level engagements in the academia, we have no doubt you will bring your wealth of experience and administrative skills to bear in the discharge of your responsibilities.

Share

Please follow and like us: