BAGASOO To Explore New Income Sources

The Banjul Accord Group Aviation Safety Oversight Organisation (BAGASOO) is exploring new income sources in addition to contributions from member-states to fund its operations.

BAGASOO has also called on member states to prioritise payment of their financial obligations to enable the organisation function efficiently.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, and the Director-General, Civil Aviation, Nigeria, Chris Najomo disclosed this while declaring open the 29th Board of Directors meeting which began in Abuja on Monday.

Declaring the 2-day meeting open, Najomo also said that it was a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the governance, financial integrity, and operational effectiveness of BAGASOO.

BAGASOO has the following members states – Nigeria, Cape Verde, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, and Sierra Leone.

BAGASOO’s core responsivity is to strengthen the safety oversight capabilities of the BAG Member States and enhance the safety of air transport operations within the BAG sub-region by pooling of resources.

“The financial stability of BAGASOO is directly dependent on the timely and full payment of contributions by member states. These payments are essential in sustaining our operations, implementing critical programs, and fulfilling our mandate effectively” he said.

He also called on the swift conclusion of the current investigation into the accounts of BAGASOO emphasising that due process is followed while maintaining the highest standards of transparency and integrity.

In her remarks, Jailza Soraya Rodrigues Silva, the Executive Director BAGASOO said BAGASOO has also taken decisive steps to enhance financial controls and mitigate risks associated with financial mismanagement.

These measures she listed include strengthening internal auditing processes to ensure greater oversight; enhancing financial reporting mechanisms for improved transparency; Implementing stricter budgetary controls to prevent unnecessary expenditures; Ensuring better compliance with regulatory financial standards and Ensure segregation of duties.

She also said BAGASOO needs to hire additional skills to achieve its set objectives.

The “existence of vacancies in key positions has created operational gaps that affect efficient decision-making, and service delivery. It is imperative that we expedite the recruitment process to ensure that we have the right personnel in place to drive the organization forward” she said adding that BAGASOO should retain skilled professionals who will contribute to its success.

Also commenting, Mary Tufano, who was previously the Regional Legal Adviser at BAGASOO and the current Director Legal Services, NCAA said the challenges the body is facing are being surmounted, especially financial.

She also emphasised that member states should meet their financial obligations.

