Bagaja Renewables To Provide Uninterrupted Green Energy To Gida Dubu Estate

The management of Bagaja Renewables has said it is currently testing its 1MW independent peak-connected solar mini-grid plant that will provide green and sustainable electricity to the Gida Dubu community in Kano State.

This was contained in a statement issued to journalists in Kano by the Project Director, Sadiq Zakari when the company’s technical team carried out the final phase of testing exercise at its solar plant in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

Zakari said the exercise involves evaluation of the solar infrastructure, grid connectivity and overall system reliability to ensure seamless integration and optimal performance of the infrastructure that will provide electricity supply to the residents of the community.

He added that “early result from the exercise indicates a promising outcome, affirming the potential of the 1MW peak interconnected solar mini-grid to provide clean, sustainable and uninterrupted power supply to the people of Gida Duhu Estate in Kano State”.

Zalari said as the testing phase progresses, the company remain dedicated to addressing any challenges and optimizing the system for the benefit of the community while assuring the members of the community of timely completion and take-off of the groundbreaking project.

The independent solar mini-grid represents a significant leap towards energy independence and environmental sustainability in Nigeria, we are committed to delivering reliable and resilient energy solutions that not only meet the community’s power needs but also contribute to reducing carbon footprint and fostering economic development, the statement added.

Bagaja Renewable is the first independent 1MW peak interconnected solar grid in Nigeria whose mission is to help unlock the economic potential of communities and businesses by meeting their energy needs.

Recalled that Bagaja Renewables signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Kano Electricity Distribution Company in 2022 to provide green energy to 100 unserved and underserved communities within Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States.