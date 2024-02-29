Bag Containing Security Plans for Paris Olympics Stolen From French Train

A bag containing a computer and two USB memory sticks holding police security plans for the Paris Olympic Games has been stolen from a train at the capital’s Gare du Nord station.

The bag belonged to an engineer from Paris city hall, the police said late yesterday, confirming a report by BFM television, adding that he had put the bag in the luggage compartment above his seat.

As his train was delayed, he decided to change trains at which point he discovered the theft. The engineer said his work computer and two USB sticks contained sensitive data, in particular the municipal police’s plans for securing this year’s summer Olympics.

An investigation is being conducted by the regional transport police. Paris city hall was not able to immediately comment when contacted by AFP. Two thousand municipal police officers and about 35,000 security personnel will be deployed during the Games, which run from July 26 to August 11, reports The Guardian.