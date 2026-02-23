New Telegraph

February 23, 2026
CHANGE OF NAME
BAFTA Awards 2026: Nigerians Shine Across Different Categories

Nigerian talents received significant recognition on Sunday, in London, the United Kingdom (UK), when the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards announced standout winners in acting and filmmaking.

Wunmi Mosaku received Best Supporting Actress for her impressive contribution to “Sinners”, adding another significant professional milestone to her already impressive worldwide profile.

Recall that Mosaku has earned BAFTA attention before, winning Supporting Actress at the 2017 BAFTA Television Awards for “Damilola, Our Loved Boy”.

READ ALSO:

Also on the winners’ list was “My Father’s Shadow”, created by Nigerian brothers Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies, which won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

BAFTA’s official winners announcement confirmed the film’s Outstanding Debut win, placing the project among the night’s most celebrated new entries.

Set in Lagos during the 1993 election crisis, the film follows a father and his two sons as they move through the city in a tense political moment.

Outside the Nigerian wins, “One Battle After Another” led the night with six awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Sinners also won Original Screenplay and Original Score, giving the title three wins overall.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Film
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Best Director
WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor
WINNER: Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Best Supporting Actor
WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress
WINNER: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: One Battle After Another
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Sinners

Outstanding British Film
WINNER: Hamnet

Best Animated Film
WINNER: Zootopia 2

Best Film Not in the English Language
WINNER: Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Film
WINNER: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Children’s & Family Film
WINNER: Boong

Best Editing
WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best Casting
WINNER: I Swear

Best Cinematography
WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best Sound

WINNER: F1

Best Special Visual Effects
WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Costume Design
WINNER: Frankenstein

Best Original Score
WINNER: Sinners

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer
WINNER: My Father’s Shadow

Best British Short Animation
WINNER: Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film
WINNER: This Is Endometriosis

EE Rising Star Award
WINNER: Robert Aramayo

