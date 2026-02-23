BAFTA Awards 2026: Nigerians Shine Across Different Categories

Nigerian talents received significant recognition on Sunday, in London, the United Kingdom (UK), when the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards announced standout winners in acting and filmmaking.

Wunmi Mosaku received Best Supporting Actress for her impressive contribution to “Sinners”, adding another significant professional milestone to her already impressive worldwide profile.

Recall that Mosaku has earned BAFTA attention before, winning Supporting Actress at the 2017 BAFTA Television Awards for “Damilola, Our Loved Boy”.

READ ALSO:

Also on the winners’ list was “My Father’s Shadow”, created by Nigerian brothers Akinola Davies Jr. and Wale Davies, which won Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer.

BAFTA’s official winners announcement confirmed the film’s Outstanding Debut win, placing the project among the night’s most celebrated new entries.

Set in Lagos during the 1993 election crisis, the film follows a father and his two sons as they move through the city in a tense political moment.

Outside the Nigerian wins, “One Battle After Another” led the night with six awards, including Best Film and Best Director for Paul Thomas Anderson.

Sinners also won Original Screenplay and Original Score, giving the title three wins overall.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS

Best Film

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best Director

WINNER: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor

WINNER: Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Sinners

Outstanding British Film

WINNER: Hamnet

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Zootopia 2

Best Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Film

WINNER: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Children’s & Family Film

WINNER: Boong

Best Editing

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best Casting

WINNER: I Swear

Best Cinematography

WINNER: One Battle After Another

Best Sound

WINNER: F1

Best Special Visual Effects

WINNER: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Frankenstein

Best Original Score

WINNER: Sinners

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director, or Producer

WINNER: My Father’s Shadow

Best British Short Animation

WINNER: Two Black Boys in Paradise

Best British Short Film

WINNER: This Is Endometriosis

EE Rising Star Award

WINNER: Robert Aramayo