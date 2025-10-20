BAFI: Cornerstone Emerges Best In Shareholder Return

Cornerstone Insurance Plc, one of Nigeria’s foremost and most trusted insurance companies, has been adjudged the Best Insurance Company – Shareholder Returns at the 2025 Business Day Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards, held on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at the Lagos Continental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The prestigious award recognises Cornerstone Insurance for its consistent performance, sound corporate governance, and value creation for shareholders through sustainable business practices and financial prudence.

Receiving the award, the Group Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Stephen Alangbo, expressed gratitude to the company’s shareholders, clients, and employees for their unwavering trust and commitment, which have fuelled the company’s success and resilience over the years.

“This award is a reflection of the faith our shareholders have placed in us, the loyalty of our clients, and the dedication of our employees,” said Stephen Alangbo, GMD/CEO of Cornerstone Insurance Plc. “We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to all stakeholders.

As we continue to build on our strong foundation, this recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar in the Nigerian insurance industry.” The BAFI Awards, organised annually by Business Day, celebrates excellence in the financial services sector, acknowledging institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, transparency, and leadership.