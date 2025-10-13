BAFI Awards: Polaris Bank Wins Double Recognition

…retains ‘Digital Bank of the Year’

Polaris Bank has reaffirmed its dominance in Nigeria’s digital banking space by clinching the ‘Digital Bank of the Year’ and ‘Best Bank for MSMEs’ awards at the 2025 BusinessDay Banks and Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards.

This marks the fifth time the Bank has been named Digital Bank of the Year, underscoring its industry leadership, customer trust, and unwavering commitment to innovation and inclusion. Polaris Bank continues to redefine digital banking in Nigeria through bold innovations, customer-centric solutions, and sector-shaping initiatives.

With an unrelenting focus on financial inclusion and customer empowerment, the Bank’s digitally led strategy has transformed how Nigerians access, manage, and grow their finances. At the heart of this transformation is VULTe, Polaris Bank’s flagship digital platform, which has recorded phenomenal growth and activity in 2025.

Within the first eight months of the year, the platform handled an extraordinary volume of transactions, reflecting the deep trust, widespread adoption, and scale of Polaris Bank’s digital ecosystem. More than just enabling seamless banking, VULTe continues to power the financial backbone of businesses and individuals across Nigeria.

Far beyond being another banking app, the upgraded VULTe 3.0 stands as a best-in-class digital banking solution. It integrates AIpowered features that personalize user experiences, automate engagement, and enhance operational efficiency.

Since its initial launch in 2021, Polaris Bank has maintained a culture of continuous improvement, upgrading features based on real customer feedback to elevate user experience and set new industry standards. This agile approach ensures that VULTe is not only keeping pace with the global digital economy but is also leading the charge in Nigeria.