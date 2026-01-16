Bafarawa Spends N50m To Address Street Begging

The Giving Back Initiative, founded by former Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, has spent N50 million to address the issue of street begging in the state.

The Chairman of the initiative, Malam Lawal Maidoki, made this known in a press briefing held in Sokoto on Friday, January 16.

According to Maidoki, the long-standing phenomenon of children seeking Islamic education has evolved into a social and humanitarian challenge that requires urgent and collective intervention.

He recalled that the former governor had donated N1 billion and inaugurated a committee to implement various intervention programs aimed at improving the living conditions of citizens across the state.

The initiative has implemented specific measures to tackle the growing problem of street begging.

A committee was constituted to steer the activities, and an action plan was identified and executed.

The N50 million was allocated to provide entrepreneurship support, food, and daily necessities for the children throughout the duration of the training program.

The initiative aims to encourage citizens and government efforts toward eradicating street begging and enabling children to become productive members of society.

Adequate measures have been put in place to ensure the sustainability and effectiveness of the initiative.

The program is benefiting selected schools across seven local government areas in Sokoto State, including Sokoto South, Sokoto North, Bodinga, Tambuwal, Gwadabawa, Silame, and Wurno.

The children are enrolled in various vocational and entrepreneurship training programs, including tailoring, shoemaking, and fashion design, with all necessary equipment provided.

Maidoki called on well-meaning individuals to support similar initiatives that would uplift the living standards of citizens.

He urged beneficiaries to continue to pray for the donors.