Bafarawa Speaks On Rationale Behind Northern Youth Alliance Formation

The erstwhile Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has emphasized the need for youth to take charge of governance in the North, leading to the establishment of the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative.

The initiative, launched under Bafarawa’s chairmanship alongside Hajiya Naja’atu Mohammed, aims to address pressing regional challenges and foster unity.

Speaking to newsmen at his Sokoto residence, Bafarawa explained that the initiative focuses on tackling socio-economic issues, youth Empowerment and promoting regional interests within Nigeria’s larger framework.

As a non-political, non-tribal, and non-religious organization, the Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative prioritizes inclusivity, empowerment, and addressing challenges faced by the youth.

Bafarawa stressed the importance of setting aside differences to unite against regional challenges, emphasizing the initiative’s goal of transcending religious and ethnic divisions.

The movement seeks to create a platform for northerners to collaborate, regardless of background, for the collective good of the region.

As the initiative gains momentum, many hope it will inspire similar movements nationwide, sparking positive change across regions.

The Northern Star Youth Empowerment Initiative is built on values of inclusivity and empowerment, focusing on education, skills training, and mentorship to create a generation of empowered citizens.

He also announced that offices of the organization would be opened in all Northern states.

The former governor urged Nigerian youths to work together, stating that they are the future of the country.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration between old and young generations, saying that both are necessary for progress.

Bafarawa also expressed his willingness to work with other organizations sharing similar goals.

He assured that the new organization has no problems with anyone and welcomes contributions from individuals and groups.

The organization is ready to work in synergy with various groups, including Muslim and Christian organizations, as well as any political party in order for development of the region forward.

