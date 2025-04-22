Bafarawa Lauds Gov Aliyu For Emulating Sardauna’s Leadership Style

Share

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, has commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for adopting the leadership style of the late Premier of the defunct Northern Region, Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

Bafarawa gave the commendation when he received Governor Aliyu, who paid him a condolence visit over the recent passing of his younger sister, Hajiya Tumba, and his aide, Yahaya Dada.

According to Bafarawa, Governor Aliyu has been replicating the leadership qualities of Sir Ahmadu Bello and urged him to sustain the positive momentum.

“Your style of leadership is quite similar to that of the late Sir Ahmadu Bello. So, continue with it,” he said.

The former governor also praised Governor Aliyu for fostering peace and unity in the state and assured him of his continued support and cooperation.

He noted that the governor’s inclusive governance approach has significantly transformed Sokoto’s political landscape by minimizing opposition through his numerous peace-building initiatives.

“I’m also aware of your reconciliatory efforts, which extend beyond Sokoto State. Whenever there is a misunderstanding or dispute, you always intervene until an amicable resolution is reached. This is indeed commendable — keep it up,” he added.

Bafarawa further expressed appreciation for the governor’s personal concern and urged him to continue the good work, particularly in recognizing and rewarding loyal supporters.

He prayed for Almighty Allah to guide and strengthen Governor Aliyu in the discharge of his duties.

Earlier, Governor Ahmed Aliyu expressed his condolences to the former governor over the loss of his sister and aide, describing their deaths as great losses not only to Sokoto State but to the nation at large.

“I was in the Holy Land for the lesser Hajj when the sad incidents occurred, which is why I couldn’t come earlier,” he explained.

Governor Aliyu prayed for Allah to forgive the souls of the departed and grant them the highest places in Paradise.

He thanked Bafarawa for his kind words of encouragement and prayed for continued peace, unity, and progress in the State.

