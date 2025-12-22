Bafana Bafana Eye Strong Start Against Stubborn Angola

South Africa’s national team, Bafana Bafana, enters AFCON 2025 on the back of one of their most remarkable performances in over two decades.

At the 2023 edition in Côte d’Ivoire, they stunned the continent by eliminating favourites Morocco and eventually secured a third-place finish.

Under the leadership of coach Hugo Broos, who previously guided Cameroon to AFCON glory in 2017, South Africa has carried this momentum into an impressive 2025, topping their World Cup qualifying group over strong opponents, including Nigeria. The team now faces heightened expectations.

Anything less than maximum points will be deemed a disappointment, especially after their previous campaign when they lost their opening match to Mali but recovered to claim third place. With competition tougher than ever this year, Bafana Bafana know that a strong start is vital to set the tone for the tournament.

Angola arrives at AFCON 2025 with a reputation as a disciplined and difficult-to-break team. The Palancas Negras were one of the surprise packages at the 2023 tournament, topping a group that included Algeria and Burkina Faso before advancing to the quarter-finals.

Under coach Patrice Beaumelle, Angola has become known for its organised and stubborn style of play, capable of challenging even the continent’s top sides.

The team has qualified for three of the last four AFCON tournaments, with their only absence coming in 2021, and they will be determined to spring another surprise in this edition.

Several key figures will determine the outcome of this clash. Mbekezeli Mbokazi, regarded as one of South Africa’s finest defenders.Ronwen Williams, Bafana’s captain and goalkeeper, remains one of the tournament’s elite shot-stoppers having won the Golden Glove in the last edition just as young forward Relebohile Mofokeng offers flair, unpredictability, and attacking creativity.

For Angola, Gelson Dala is their standout player. The striker scored four goals at AFCON 2023, leading the Palancas Negras into the quarter-finals, and he will once again be central to their attacking efforts.

While South Africa holds a slight advantage on paper, ranked 11th in Africa compared to Angola’s 18th, the difference is not insurmountable.