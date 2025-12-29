Bafana Bafana Eye Knockout Spot As Zimbabwe Face Do-Or-Die Clash

South Africa will be desperate to get their Africa Cup of Nations campaign back on track when they face Zimbabwe in a decisive Group B encounter on Monday.

The match, scheduled for 5pm today, marks the final round of group games, with both teams still in the hunt for a place in the round of 16 after dropping points in their second outings. Zimbabwe head into the contest under immense pressure following a difficult start to their AFCON 2025 journey.

The Warriors opened their campaign with a narrow 2-1 defeat to Egypt before fighting back to secure a 1-1 draw against Angola last Friday. With just one point from two matches, a win is the only result that can keep their hopes of progression alive.

South Africa, meanwhile, began brightly with a confident 2-1 victory over Angola but were brought back to earth by Egypt in their second game, losing 1-0 to a Mohamed Salah penalty. Hugo Broos’ side currently sit second in the group with three points and know that even a draw could be enough to see them through.

However, maximum points would guarantee qualification and potentially offer a more favourable round-of-16 draw. Bafana Bafana have shown encouraging signs under Broos, with an emphasis on ball retention and quick transitions, even in defeat.

The loss to Egypt exposed some vulnerabilities, but South Africa remain one of the better-organised sides in the group and will back themselves against their southern neighbours. History also favours South Africa.

They have dominated recent meetings between the two sides, winning three of the last five encounters, while Zimbabwe are still searching for a victory over Bafana Bafana in recent years. Their most recent clash ended goalless during World Cup qualification earlier this year.

For Zimbabwe, experience and composure will be vital as they chase a result against a disciplined South African outfit. The Warriors have shown resilience, particularly against Angola, but inconsistency in front of goal has cost them dearly so far.