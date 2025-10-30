BAECC Advances Work On Benin–Asaba Expressway

The Benin–Asaba Expressway Concession Company (BAECC) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering a world-class expressway that will redefine travel, connectivity, and commerce along the Benin–Asaba corridor.

This assurance was given during a media briefing on Wednesday, where the company provided updates on the progress of construction and ongoing measures to ease commuter challenges.

Chief Executive Officer of BAECC, Mr. Edafe Shingle, reiterated the company’s determination to complete the project in line with international standards and within the stipulated timelines.

“Our mission remains clear — to deliver a road that meets global benchmarks of safety, quality, and durability. We appreciate the patience of road users and host communities as we make steady progress. The collaboration from state authorities, partner agencies, and locals has been invaluable in driving this shared vision,” Shingle stated.

Reinforcing its community-centered approach, BAECC — through its Community Liaison Officer, Engineer Jude Odogwu — has deepened partnerships with community leaders and local security outfits along the corridor. These collaborations, according to him, have strengthened mutual trust and understanding, while regular town hall engagements ensure transparency and continuous dialogue throughout the project.

Also speaking, the company’s Head of Public Communications, Dr. Jerry Adeyeri, emphasized that community engagement remains at the heart of BAECC’s operations.

“We’re maintaining open communication channels with host communities and commuters, ensuring they remain informed and part of this transformation. Every milestone achieved reflects a collective effort — from our engineers to local partners — all working towards one goal: progress,” Adeyeri noted.

Spanning 125 kilometers across Edo and Delta States, the Benin–Asaba Expressway is being executed under a Public–Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement with the Federal Government through the PPP unit of the Federal Ministry of Works. The project is designed to ensure the longevity and sustainability of road infrastructure across the country.

Upon completion, the expressway is expected to significantly reduce travel time, enhance safety, and boost trade connectivity across the South-South and South-East regions.