Badoo’ wins N1m prize at GOtv Boxing Night 32

Teenage boxing sensation, Raheem “Badoo” Animashaun, emerged as the star of GOtv Boxing Night 32 on Boxing Day, clinching the N1 million cash prize and the prestigious Mojisola Ogunsanya Memorial Trophy for the Best Boxer of the Night.

The 17-year-old delivered an outstanding performance, securing a technical knockout victory over Hammed “Ese” Ganiyu in their light welterweight bout held at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos.

Badoo set the tone early by knocking down his opponent in the first round before sealing the win decisively in the sixth round. This victory marks Badoo’s second consecutive Best Boxer award, having previously won the title at the 31st edition in May.

The night, filled with thrilling action, music, and comedy, featured four other exciting bouts. In the only title fight, Rasheed “Fally Boy” Adeyemo was crowned the new national super welterweight champion after a unanimous decision victory over Lateef “Enuoshe” Azeez.

The biggest upsets of the evening came when Jafaru “Tanka” Suleiman knocked out Taiwo “Gentle Boy” Olowu in the second round of their national super welterweight fight.

The national super flyweight challenge between Akintunde Abolade and Emmanuel Abimbola ended in a draw, while Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan delivered a thrilling performance to secure a unanimous decision victory over Imole “System” Oloyede in their national super featherweight fight.

Organised by Flykite Productions and proudly sponsored by GOtv, GOtv Boxing Night continues to showcase the best of Nigerian boxing talent while entertaining fans with unforgettable moments.

