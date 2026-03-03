Badmos Congratulates Adeyemo As APC Holds Congress In Oyo

…Says Party Ready to Reclaim State in 2027

A former member of the Oyo State House of Assembly and House of Representatives hopeful for Akinyele/Lagelu Federal Constituency, Hon Bolaji Saheed Badmos, has congratulated the newly elected executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, describing the outcome of the party’s state congress as a strong signal of its readiness to reclaim the state in 2027.

New Telegraph reports that the state congress, held at the Liberty Stadium in Ibadan, produced a former Deputy Governor of the state, Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo, as the new APC Chairman. Representatives of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were present to monitor the exercise.

Adeyemo was announced as chairman at the congress supervised by the committee constituted by the party’s national leadership in Abuja. The announcement was made by Afeez Bolaji Repete, secretary of the APC ad hoc zoning committee and a former Deputy National Youth Leader of the party.

Other executives elected include Hon. (Bar) Fatai Adesina as the party Secretary, Dr (Mrs) Opatunde as the Woman Leader, and Wasiu Olawale Sadare, who was returned as the party’s Publicity Secretary.

In a statement personally signed and made available to journalists, Badmos described the congress as peaceful, transparent, and reflective of internal democracy within the APC. He commended party leaders across the 33 local government areas for agreeing on a zoning formula ahead of the exercise to ensure equitable distribution of positions in the State Executive Committee.

He specifically congratulated Chief Adeyemo and the other newly elected executives, expressing confidence in their ability to reposition the party for electoral victory.

“The emergence of our new state executives, led by Chief Moses Alake Adeyemo, is a welcome development. Their wealth of experience and commitment to the party will undoubtedly strengthen our structure and prepare us adequately for future political contests,” Badmos stated.

He noted that the orderly conduct of the congress demonstrates that the APC has learned from past challenges and is now more united and strategically positioned to challenge the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Badmos emphasised that the 2023 general elections served as a lesson for the party, stressing that unity remains the foundation of electoral success.

“No political party can win convincingly when it is divided. What we have witnessed at this congress shows that our members have embraced unity and collective responsibility. This development sends a clear message that APC in Oyo State is fully prepared for the task ahead in 2027,” he added.

He further expressed optimism that the APC would reclaim Oyo State in the next general elections if members sustain the spirit of discipline, reconciliation, and grassroots mobilisation demonstrated during the congress.

Badmos reaffirmed his commitment to the growth and progress of the party in the state, urging stakeholders to continue engaging members constructively in order to consolidate the gains recorded at the congress.