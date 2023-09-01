Badminton Classics- Opeyori To Face Matias In Quarters

The Current African Champion, Nigeria’s Anuoluwa Opeyori, will be facing Brazilian Jonathan Matias on Friday, September 1 in the quarterfinal stage of the ongoing 6th Lagos Badminton Classics at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos.

Opeyori who won the men’s singles title at the African Games in Morocco in 2019 defeated UAE’s Somi Romdhani 21-19, 21-16 in court four on Thursday.

Opeyori is looking forward to the clash against the Brazilian and hopes to win the international classics this time while still focused on his qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he hopes to represent Nigeria better than his last appearance at the Japan Olympics.

The 6th Lagos Badminton Classics that started August 30 will come to a close tomorrow September 2, 2023.