Badly Constructed Road: Adeleke Deploys Top Officials To Community

Top officials from the Osun State Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Works, and the Osun Rural Access and Mobility Project (O-RAMP) have visited a community affected by a reportedly substandard road construction for an on-the-spot assessment and engagement with residents.

The delegation, acting on the directive of Governor Ademola Adeleke, was tasked with reviewing the quality of the work done on the road and initiating immediate remedial actions in line with best engineering practices.

According to the Governor’s spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, the officials assured community members that beyond the review and follow-up repairs, Governor Adeleke is also considering other pressing infrastructural needs of the area.

The team is currently interfacing with the contractors and project managers to compile reports and determine appropriate remedial steps. They are expected to report back to the Governor by Monday, after which further corrective decisions will be taken.

Saturday Telegraph recalls that residents of the community, led by their chairman, Mr. Sunday Ogundele, recently staged a protest over what they described as a poorly executed road project.

According to the protesters, the road was tarred on a Sunday but was significantly damaged by rainfall just days later, on Thursday.

