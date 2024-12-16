Badenoch: Draw Lessons To Shape Nigeria’s Future, CUPP Tells Politicians

Share

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) yesterday bemoaned negative reactions trailing the recent views expressed by the Leader of the UK Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, about Nigeria. National Secretary of the CUPP, Chief Peter Ameh, said, Badenoch’s remarks though not palatable to the ears, should be used by Nigeria politicians as an opportunity for reflection and growth. He advised the political class to draw useful lessons from the outburst. According to him, Badenoch hopes to inspire change and protect the values that make the UK an attractive destination for many Nigerians. In a statement issued by the CUPP scribe in Abuja, Ameh argued that though it’s painful to acknowledge, Kemi Badenoch’s description of Nigeria was a reflection of the struggles many Nigerians face daily. The statement read in part. “Her words, though difficult to hear, underscore the urgent need for change. “Kemi Badenoch’s statements about Nigeria have indeed sparked intense reactions from politicians, but it’s essential to acknowledge the validity of her concerns. As someone who grew up in Nigeria and experienced the challenges firsthand, her perspective offers a unique insight into the country’s struggles. “Badenoch’s comments highlight the pervasive corruption and misguided policies that have plagued Nigeria, leading to widespread poverty and a lack of opportunities. Her personal anecdotes about the police in Nigeria, who ‘would rob us’ and stole from her brother, illustrate the breakdown of law and order in the country. “These experiences are, unfortunately, all too common for many Nigerians, who have been forced to flee their homeland in search of better lives. “Moreover, Badenoch’s emphasis on ‘labour values’ such as freedom of speech, equality, and the presumption of innocence resonates deeply. These values are essential for any functioning democracy, and their absence in Nigeria has driven many citizens, including Badenoch, to seek better opportunities abroad. “The fact that Nigeria ranks 146 out of 180 countries in the Corruption Perceptions Index and 161 out of 189 countries in the Human Development Index is a stark reminder of the country’s struggles.”

