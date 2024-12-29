Badenoch and All the Hypocrisy

Share

Chief Obafemi Awolowo, one of Nigeria’s most influential leaders, famously described Nigeria as “a mere geographical expression” in his seminal book Path to Nigerian Freedom (1947). By this, Awolowo highlighted the artificial nature of the Nigerian state, created by colonial Britain in 1914 through the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates. His observation pointed to the lack of a unifying national identity among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and cultural groups, which makes most Nigerians more disposed towards their ethnic groups ahead of the Nigerian nation.

Several other Nigerian leaders, through their actions and words, keep echoing this perspective, making it a reference point in discussions about Nigeria’s unity, governance, and the challenges of nation-building. Our leaders, rather than seek the higher ideals of building a more united Nigeria by nurturing a shared identity and common purpose among Nigerians, they mindlessly tread the path of ethnic glorification.

Over the decades, up until the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu, their words and actions have the effect of predisposing the people to their tribes ahead of the country. Sadly, the nation’s political and social landscape was, and remains, fragmented by social, religious, cultural and political differences.

So, when recently Kemi Badenoch, the UK’s Conservative Party leader, in her altercations with Nigeria’s Vice President, Kashim Shettima over her negative references to Nigeria, echoed this perspective to the effect that she identifies more with her Yoruba ethnic group than with a broader Nigerian heritage, nearly everyone came down on her. Like many Nigerians, Shettima viewed her usual reference to her experiences in Nigeria to depict corruption and bad governance, as denigrating her country of birth. He even suggested that if she was not proud of her Nigerian heritage, she could “remove the Kemi from her name.”

That was the beginning of a new perspective in the altercation that led Badenoch, who was born in the United Kingdom to Nigerian parents, to explain that her cultural identity is deeply rooted in her Yoruba ancestry. “While I acknowledge my Nigerian heritage, my primary identity is Yoruba. That’s where my sense of belonging lies,” she stated.

Her remarks had ignited controversy, drawing both praise and criticism from Nigerians at home and in the diaspora. Most others were dumbfounded, mainly because it is largely a fact of our national life. The question is: was Badenoch really undermining efforts to promote national unity in Nigeria, a country already grappling with significant ethnic and regional divides, or was she simply stating the obvious facts of our national life? Was her prioritization of ethnic identities over a collective national consciousness, a denigration for Nigerians.

Several decades since Awolowo’s statement, many Nigerian leaders, through their words and actions, have affirmed that characterisation that Nigeria’s political reality remains shaped by regional and ethnic loyalties. While Badenoch’s comments were personal, they bring to light a troubling reality — that the actions of Nigerian leaders often reinforce ethnic divisions and undermine the sense of a unified national identity. This anomaly is fueled by the tendency of Nigerian leaders to prioritise their ethnic groups in appointments, resource allocation, and project locations. Such favoritism sends a message that ethnic identity matters more than national identity, leaving citizens to see themselves through the lens of ethnicity rather than as Nigerians.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration provides a contemporary example of this phenomenon. Since assuming office in May 2023, Tinubu has faced criticism for his appointments, which many argue, reflect a bias toward his Yoruba ethnic group and the South-West geopolitical zone.

While some of these appointments can be justified based on competence, the overwhelming dominance of Yoruba figures in key government positions has sparked allegations of favoritism. This pattern is not unique to Tinubu’s administration but is a recurring feature of Nigerian leadership. Past presidents have also been accused of favoring their ethnic or regional groups in appointments, perpetuating a cycle of mistrust and alienation among the country’s over 250 ethnic groups. By appearing to prioritize ethnic loyalty over national unity, Nigerian leaders inadvertently encourage citizens to align more closely with their ethnic identities.

Beyond appointments, the location of developmental projects also reflects ethnic favoritism. Under Tinubu, there has been an increased focus on the South-West region, to the detriment of other areas. This imbalance is a continuation of a trend seen in previous administrations, where leaders prioritize their regions in the distribution of resources and infrastructure, thereby deepening perceptions of exclusion and marginalization, particularly in regions like the South-East and the Niger Delta, which have long felt sidelined in national development.

When leaders use their positions to benefit their ethnic groups disproportionately, they reinforce the notion that Nigeria is not a truly united nation. This fuels a fragmented identity, where individuals, like Badenoch, see themselves first as Yoruba, Igbo, or Hausa before identifying as Nigerians.

While Kemi Badenoch’s preference for her Yoruba identity may reflect her personal journey, it is actually a fact of our national life. The actions of leaders who prioritize ethnicity over national unity have normalized divided loyalties, eroding the collective sense of being Nigerian. So, our criticism of Badenoch has largely been hypocritical. If Nigeria is to move forward as a united and prosperous nation, its leaders must rise above ethnic biases and govern with fairness, equity, and a true commitment to national unity. Only then can the anomaly of divided identities be addressed, and the dream of a united Nigeria realized. After all, Chief Awolowo’s statement did not foreclose the possibility that the ethnic nationalities cannot find common grounds beyond their cultural, political and religious differences.

