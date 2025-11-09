Badejo Hails Abiodun Over Road Projects, Construction Of Cargo Airport

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Odogbolu Local Government Area of Ogun State, Otunba Adewale Badejo, has applauded Governor Dapo Abiodun, for the rehabilitation and reconstruction of key roads spread across the three senatorial districts to ease transportation and boost economic activities and the construction of the state – of – the – art Gateway International Airport.

Otunba Badejo, who spoke during a chat with newsmen at Odogbolu, Ogun State, on Friday, expressed his appreciation to the Ogun State Governor for his unwavering support and commitment towards the rehabilitation and reconstruction of roads in the state.

He particularly commended the State Governor for the successful completion of the 27-km Eruwon – Idowa – Awa – Ibefun – Itoikin road, Federal Government College Road, and the 14-km Ijebu Ode – Mojoda Expressway in Odogbolu Local Government Area of the state.

The APC Chieftain affirmed that Governor Abiodun, by this singular action, had renewed the hope of residents and commuters in the communities along the two major roads, who had virtually lost hope that the roads, which were in very deplorable conditions, would ever be repaired.

Otunba Badejo equally appreciated Governor Abiodun for embarking on the rehabilitation of several strategic routes, including federal roads that serve as vital links between Ogun and neighbouring states, such as the 140-km Abeokuta – Lagos Expressway, which is under construction by the state government.