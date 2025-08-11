Badeggi Radio: Niger Govt Opt For Settlement Out Of Court

The case between the Niger State Government and a Minna-based private Radio station, Badeggi Radio, has taken a new twist as the state government has opted for out of court settlement in the matter.

This was the outcome of the request made at the resumed hearing of the suit filed by the counsel to the radio station, Barrister Philip Emmanuel, before the Minna High Court 4.

At the Monday resumed hearing in the suit number NSHC/M/ 0296/ 2025 filed on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, the counsel to the defendants, Jacob Johnson Usman SAN, announced that there is a motion for out-of-court settlement in the matter.

He told the court that he had a discussion with the counsel to the Plaintiffs about the need to resolve the matter out of court in the interest of peace and the interest of the generality of the people of Niger State.

He further informed the Court that he had earlier informed counsel to the Plaintiffs, Barrister Philip Emmanuel, that ”I have had a discussion with my clients, the Governor of Niger State and the Attorney General of Niger State, that we need to resolve the matter, and he agreed.

”And the counsel to the Plaintiffs also agreed that the matter be resolved in the best interest of their clients. And we informed the Court as such.

”We have taken a date for the 3rd of September 2025 to report for out of court settlement”, Jacobs Johnson Usman SAN told Journalists shortly after the court session.

Justice Mohammed Mohammed of the Minna High Court 4 had on Tuesday, the 5th of August 2025, granted an interim injunction in favour of the plaintiffs, Baddegi FM station, Baddegi Broadcasting Service Ltd, and its Managing Director, Mohammed Shaibu Baddegi.

Barrister Philip Emmanuel, counsel to the plaintiff, had approached the court through an ex parte Motion backed with relevant Provisions and sections of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as Amended) and the relevant Provisions of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), among others.

In his last week’s ruling, Justice Mohammed Mohammed restrained the respondents, which include the Executive governor of Niger State, the Attorney General of Niger State and the Urban Development Board, from carryingout any unpleasant actions that could be detrimental to the Broadcasting license or business premises located at the NTA premises, Uphill, Minna