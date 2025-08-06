Badeggi Radio Closure: It has Nothing To Do With 2027 – Niger Govt

…There’s no vacancy in Govt House’ says Vatsa

Niger State Government has refuted claims that Governor Umaru Mohammed Bago’s order for the closure of a Minna-based private FM Radio Station was politically motivated, saying that some content in its broadcast amounted to incitement.

In a statement made available to Journalists on Wednesday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication Media and Strategy, Hon Jonathan Vatsa, said the Governor cannot descend so low as to the level of attacking a radio station because an opposition figure aired his view.

Recalled that the governor on Friday last week, during the APC stakeholders meeting at the government house, directed that the radio station be closed down and its license withdrawn, accusing it of inciting the public against the government.

This has, however, generated wild reactions from critical stakeholders in the media industry, questioning the governor’s constitutional power to order the closure of the station.

While debunking the insinuations, Vatsa specifically referred to a comment by the general manager of the station, Aisha Badeggi, that the Governor was not comfortable with the interview granted to the station by the former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Mallam Mohammed Mamman Nani, on the performance of the government in the last two years in office.

It should be noted that Aisha had challenged the governor to come up with any verifiable evidence of public incitement against the government or unethical behaviour by the station.

In a live interview on Channels Television, Badeggi said, “Maybe the Governor is not comfortable with the interview granted to the station by the former Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS)because there is the rumour that his eying the Governor’s seat in 2027”.

Vatsa dismissed the insinuation as baseless, saying that the governor is not afraid of a contest in 2027 as his achievements will speak for him at the polls.

He pointed out that the recent endorsement of the governor and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu by the All Progressive Congress (APC) stakeholders in the state is a clear indication that there is no vacancy in the Government House in 2027.

According to him, “the ongoing aggressive transformation of the infrastructures across the state, the first of its kind since the creation of the state, is enough to earn the governor a second term in office.

“The governor is not panicking about his re-election in 2027 because he has achieved what no governor in the history of the state has achieved. His work will speak for him at the polls.

“He is the people’s governor; he has never lost an election since 2007 when he contested his first political office in the House of Representatives, where he served for three consecutive terms in office”.

While claiming that the pronouncement by the governor was over exaggerated, Vatsa said the government is open to constructive criticism, adding that “constructive criticism will enable us as government to know where there are gaps. The governor is not a magician, he is a human being”.