Badeggi FM: Arewa Broadcast Media Forum Threatens To Boycott Baggo’s Events

The Arewa Broadcast Media Practitioners Forum (ABMPF) has threatened to boycott all official activities of the Niger State Government if it continues to undermine press freedom in the state.

The Forum’s Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Yelwa, Ajiyan Yauri, made the threat after meeting with the Chief Executive Officer of Badeggi FM Minna.

“I spoke with Mohammed Shuaibu Badeggi, the station’s CEO, who confirmed that Badeggi FM is fully operational despite the Governor’s illegal orders,” Yelwa said.

“However, the state government has deployed state machinery to further harass the station and prevent it from carrying out its constitutionally guaranteed duties.”

Yelwa expressed appreciation for the National Broadcasting Commission’s (NBC) steadfastness and professionalism in declining the Niger State Governor’s illegal orders to close Badeggi FM.

He also praised the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris Malagi, for reminding the state government that it lacks the authority to regulate NBC-licensed radio or television stations.

The ABMPF has called on the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Baggo, to restrain his agents, failing which the forum may direct its members in Niger State to boycott all future government activities.

In a time of insecurity and multidimensional poverty in Nigeria, those in authority should be more tolerant and accommodating of alternative views, recognizing that they serve the people, not themselves.

It’s time for leaders to develop a new attitude toward engaging with the press. The media isn’t the enemy; it’s a mirror for society to see itself.

The tendency of Nigerian leaders to favor the Lagos-Ibadan axis of the press over local media should stop. Billions of naira are spent annually by Northern governors patronizing Southwest media while local Northern media struggle to survive. Stations like Badeggi FM, which persevere despite threats of closure, deserve support.

The ABMPF calls on all member stations facing harassment and intimidation to provide details to the secretariat for collective action against these unhealthy practices.