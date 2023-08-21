‘Baddest Lawyer’, Ifunanya Reacts To NBA’s Petition Over Semi-Nude Photos

Ifunanya Excel Grant, better known as “the baddest lawyer” has taken to her social media page to criticised the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for its decision to file a complaint against her before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

New Telegraph learnt that the NBA spokesperson, Akorede Lawal stated in a statement issued on Saturday that the league has petitioned the LPDC against Grant due to concerns that she broadcasts images and videos of herself consuming marijuana while undressed on social media.

Speaking on the development on Sunday via her Facebook page, Grant, who posted several photos and videos on Facebook, urged her fans to tell those looking for her that she is unavailable.

“Before I can light up my Igbo (Indian hemp), do you have any advice for Me?

“Note: Tell those people wey dey find me say I’m unavailable,” she wrote.

Following a question by one of her followers on Twitter, Grant responded: “Tell them to say David k!||Ed Goliath.”

Responding to a comment that she could be tried and jailed, she said: “Abégi shift.”

To another person who said she would soon be jailed, she retorted, “Then prepare to join me.”

On whether she “studied law just to frustrate the law,” Grant said: “If INEC fit declare Tinubu President why not.”