BadboyTrue Drops New Song, ‘Away’

The Nigerian Afrobeats artist Adedoyin Tolulope Adepoju, popularly known as BadboyTrue, has dropped a new single titled “Away”

BadboyTrue explained that the new single “AWAY” is a powerful blend of emotion, rhythm, and real-life storytelling. It reflects where I’m at right now, focused, matured, and hungry for more.

It was inspired by ambition, moments of love, betrayal, and self-belief. It’s a song born from real experiences, Badboytrue added.

BadboyTrue, who was signed to “20s Melodies Ltd”, explained that, “I make music from real-life stories, emotions you can feel and situations you can relate to.

He obtained a certificate from Federal Polytechnic, Ekiti State, for a diploma in Business Administration & Management, Ekiti State University, formally known as UNAD, for a BSc in English & Literature.

That said, my journey started when I was very young. I used to sing tenor in church every Sunday and play around few musical instruments; that was my first stage.

Badboytrue further explained that his previous project was an introduction to the world, one which he titled GET FAMILIAR (GF).

All tracks are full of emotion, reality, love, struggle, and ambition. Different chapters of my growth as an artist and as a human being.

Take my track “Free” for example. It’s about life and hustle, how we all face different battles, yet the message is simple: creating your own happiness and protecting your peace.

That feeling of placing the world under your feet like a king on a solo cruise, that’s freedom.

Asking for nothing, expecting nothing, and depending on nobody? That’s a big flex.

BadboyTrue explained what we should expect from him next year, 2026. Expect visibility, better sound, deeper stories, consistency and a whole new level of energy. I’m just getting started, and trust me, the best is yet to come.