Badaru Visits Zaria Army Depot For On-The-Spot Assessment

Share

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Tuesday, paid a one-day on-the-spot assessment visit to the Nigerian Army Depot in Zaria, Kaduna State.

During the visit, the Minister and his entourage received a comprehensive briefing from the Commandant of the institute, Major General AB Mohammed, on its structure, operations, and training activities.

Accompanying the Minister were the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Adudu; Special Adviser on Technical Matters, General AT Jibril (Rtd); and General Staff Officer (PGSO), Brigadier General AA Garba.

This information was disclosed in a statement issued by Mati Ali, Public Affairs Officer and Media & Publicity Aide to the Honourable Minister of Defence.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

