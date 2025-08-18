Badaru Urges NDC Course 33 Graduates To Lead With Integrity, Accountability

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to building strong institutions as the foundation for good governance and national stability.

He made this known on Monday, August 18, 2025, at the National Defence College Auditorium in Abuja during the Graduation Lecture of Course 33, which featured the former President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, as the Guest Lecturer.

According to a statement issued by Mati Ali, PA Media and Publicity to the Minister of Defence, “Strong nations are built on strong institutions, not strong individuals.”

The Minister noted that under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, reforms and leadership appointments are designed to entrench accountability and professionalism across government institutions, including the defence sector.

He commended efforts by African governments, the African Union, and ECOWAS in strengthening governance but stressed the need for deeper cooperation to secure peace and development.

To the graduating participants, he urged, “Leadership is a trust. Your responsibility is to leave behind systems stronger than you found them.”

The Minister thanked President Tinubu for his support of the Armed Forces and the National Defence College (NDC) and welcomed Nana Akufo-Addo, whose insights, he said, would inspire the next generation of African leaders.