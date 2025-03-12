Badaru Urges ECOWAS Member States To Unite Against Terrorism

Share

The Nigerian Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Wednesday opened 43rd Ordinary Meeting of Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff in Abuja with a call on member States to foster collaboration and solidarity in the face of emerging threats of terrorism, organized crimes, climate change and other forms of criminalities.

In his opening remarks, the Minister emphasized the urgent need for a unified approach to addressing the pressing security challenges facing the West African sub-region, as well as highlighted the complexities of the current security landscape.

He noted that the rise of global populism and revisionist ideologies has heightened the vulnerability of the region.

He asserted that economic growth and sustainable peace are intrinsically linked, urging member states to foster collaboration and solidarity in the face of emerging threats, including terrorism, organized crime, climate change, cybercrime, and pandemics.

“The imperative for us in the sub-region is to strengthen our bond, and collective resolve is greater now than ever,” Badaru stated.

“We must recognize that we are collectively as strong as our weakest link. It is essential that we close ranks against these threats and refocus our strategy to deny terror and insecurity a breeding ground.”

The Minister underscored the significance of the discussions planned for the meeting, which will focus on critical issues such as the ECOWAS Standby Force, Peace Support Operations, and Maritime Security in the Gulf of Guinea.

He expressed confidence that the deliberations would be characterized by collaboration, innovation, and a shared determination to craft sustainable strategies that address the security needs of the region.

Badaru also announced the activation of the ECOWAS Standby Force, a pivotal step in the collective fight against terrorism and insurgency, reinforcing the commitment of member states to ensure the safety and security of their citizens.

In rounding off, the Minister expressed profound gratitude to the Chiefs of Defence Staff for their unwavering dedication and professionalism in safeguarding the well-being of the people of West Africa.

He urged all participants to approach the discussions with purpose and unity, recognizing the potential of their collective efforts to shape a more secure and prosperous future for the sub-region.

