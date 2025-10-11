Badaru Tasks Army War College Graduands on Integrity

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has urged Army War College graduates to lead with integrity and courage.

In a keynote address at the graduation ceremony of Army War College(AWCN), Nigeria, Course9/2025, held on Friday, October 9, in Abuja, the Minister commended the Chief of Army Staff, the Commandant, Faculty, and Staff of the College for their dedication to professional military education.

Abubakar congratulated the graduates on completing the rigorous academic and operational training, urging them to lead with integrity, courage, and humility as they assume greater responsibilities in safeguarding Nigeria’s national security.

He emphasised the importance of lifelong learning, stressing that leadership in modern militaries requires continuous adaptation to emerging threats and technologies.

The Minister expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for his support of the Armed Forces under the Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises military modernisation, joint training, and regional security cooperation.

He noted that the graduates are crucial to building a safer and more prosperous Nigeria, where security provides the foundation for national development. Abubakar also acknowledged the sacrifices of the graduates’ families, describing them as the unseen heroes whose patience and prayers sustain the Armed Forces.