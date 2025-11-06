Badaru Tasks APC Polling Agents On Grassroots Mobilisation

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has charged members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Polling Units Agents Forum to intensify grassroots mobilisation, foster party unity, and strengthen public confidence in the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Badaru made the call when he received members of the APC Polling Units Agents Forum, Jigawa State Chapter, led by Comrade Abubakar Mohammed Gumel, who paid him a courtesy visit at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

The forum commended the Minister for his loyalty and contributions to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and lauded the President for his visionary leadership and bold reforms aimed at driving national renewal, unity, and economic recovery.

They also praised the Minister’s dedication to advancing the President’s security and development priorities, describing him as a model of accountability, discipline, and good governance.

Responding, Badaru expressed appreciation for the forum’s visit and recognition, reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to President Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda.

He urged the forum to deepen grassroots mobilisation, sustain unity within the APC, and help strengthen public trust in the government’s efforts to deliver peace, prosperity, and inclusive development for Nigerians.

A statement issued by Mati Ali, Personal Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Minister, reaffirmed the Defence Minister’s call for collective action to advance the nation’s security and socio-economic progress under President Tinubu’s leadership.