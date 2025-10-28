Badaru Receives Newly Appointed Service Chiefs, Reaffirms Commitment To Unity

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Monday received the newly appointed Chief of Defence Staff and the three Service Chiefs during their maiden courtesy visit to his office at the Ministry of Defence, Ship House, Abuja.

Those in attendance included the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt Gen O.O. Oluyede; Chief of Army Staff, Maj Gen W. Shaibu; Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral I. Abbas; and Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal S.K. Aneke.

The visit, which marked the first official engagement between the Defence Minister and the new service leadership, underscores the Minister’s commitment to fostering a cohesive defence team anchored on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose.

It also signals the beginning of a renewed drive toward a unified strategy and decisive action in safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and national interests under the guidance of President Bola Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.