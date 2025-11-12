Following the altercation that occured between the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and a Military officer, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, has reaffirmed that the Ministry of Defence and Military High Command will safeguard every soldier on lawful duty.

Badaru made thi remark while fielding questions from journalists during a ministerial press conference on the Armed Forces Remembrance Day and Remembrance Day, 2026, at the National Defence College, Abuja, on Wednesday.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Wike and a Navy Lieutenant, AM Yerima, clashed over a land in Abuja, which allegedly belongs to a former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Gambo.

Speaking with newsmen on the development, the Defence Minister said the Ministry will go all out to defend any officer on duty.

Badaru said: “ Well, at the Ministry, and indeed the Armed Forces, we will always protect our officers on lawful duty. “So we are looking into this issue, and we. assure that any officer on lawful duty will be highly protected, so we will not allow anything to happen to him as long far he is doing his job, and he’s doing his job very well.”