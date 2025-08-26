Badaru Meets Brazilian Counterpart, Pushes For Stronger Cooperation

Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has met with his Brazilian counterpart, José Múcio Monteiro Filho, in Brasília to strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between Nigeria and Brazil.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of President Bola Tinubu’s ongoing State Visit to Brazil.

Also in attendance was General Renato Rodrigues de Aguiar Freire, Chief of the Joint Staff of the Brazilian Armed Forces.

Discussions focused on advancing defence-industrial partnerships, maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea, and implementing the Nigeria-Brazil Defence Agreement signed on June 24, 2025. According to a statement by Mati Ali, Special Assistant to the Minister on Media and Publicity, Badaru described the agreement as a strategic tool for deepening collaboration, transferring technology, and boosting local defence production capacity.

“Nigeria is determined to build a resilient defence industry that reduces dependence on imports and positions our country as the defence-industrial hub in Africa,” Badaru said. He stressed the importance of moving from agreements to measurable actions with clear timelines and mutual benefits.

The Minister commended Brazil’s role in ensuring security in the Gulf of Guinea and its contribution to the objectives of the South Atlantic Peace and Cooperation Zone (ZOPACAS).

He emphasised that cooperation in maritime security, counterterrorism, and defence innovation aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which prioritises national security and self-reliance.

Both countries agreed to set up a structured defence dialogue framework to ensure continuity, accountability, and concrete results from their cooperation.

The talks underscore Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening ties with Brazil and advancing regional and transatlantic security partnerships.