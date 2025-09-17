Badaru Joins Global Leaders At 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum

The Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, is currently attending the 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum in China.

The forum, themed “Upholding International Order and Promoting Peaceful Development,” brings together defence and military leaders from over 100 countries, including Singapore, Nigeria, Russia, France, Vietnam, and Brazil, as well as representatives from international and regional organisations.

The forum features four plenary sessions and eight simultaneous sessions, focusing on key topics such as Global Security Governance, Strengthening international cooperation to address global security challenges.

Enhancing regional security through dialogue and cooperation, Safeguarding International Order, Promoting peace, stability in a rapidly changing world.

Fostering cooperation and understanding among nations, according to a statement issued by Mati Ali, PA Media and Publicity to the Minister.

The 12th Beijing Xiangshan Forum holds special significance as it coincides with the 80th anniversary of the victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

With over 1,800 registered attendees, including over 40 ministerial-level and top military officials, the forum provides a vital platform for nations to engage in dialogue, address common security challenges, and promote peaceful development.