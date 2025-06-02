Badaru Embarks On Familiarisation Visits To Military Institutions

Share

Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, on Monday, embarked on a two-day working visit to military institutions in Kaduna State.

On the first day of the visit, the Minister toured the Nigerian Defence Academy, where he inspected ongoing construction projects and facilities, and interacted with senior officers of the institution.

In a statement issued by Mati Ali Personal Assistant on Media &Publicity to the Minister further stated at the Nigerian Defence Academy, the Commandant, Major General A.K. Ibrahim, briefed the Minister on the institution’s operations and academic activities.

He commended the Federal Government for providing the necessary resources and upgrading the academy’s infrastructure.

He also expressed appreciation for the exemplary leadership of the Honourable Minister of Defence.

In response, H.E. Mohammed Badaru Abubakar praised the institution’s outstanding performance and reaffirmed the Federal Government’s continued support and cooperation in achieving the Academy’s strategic objectives.

The Minister visited several key locations within the Academy, including the Hall of Fame, the Centre of Excellence (under construction), the Senate Building (under construction), the Postgraduate School, and the Centre for Innovation and Creativity.

On the second and final day of his visit, scheduled for tomorrow, Tuesday, 3rd June, the Minister is expected to visit Buffalo Engineering Technical Services (BET) and the Air Force Institute of Technology (AFIT), Kaduna.

Share