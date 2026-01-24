New Telegraph

January 24, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Badaru Denies Meeting…

Badaru Denies Meeting With Kwankwaso, Says Social Media Reports False

The former Minister of Defence, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Badaru, has urged the public to disregard purported social media reports claiming that he held a meeting with Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the National Leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and 2023 Presidential candidate.

In a statement issued by Mati Ali, Principal Assistant for Media and Publicity to the former Minister, it was stated that a photograph circulating on social media platforms falsely suggests that Badaru and Kwankwaso met at the VIP Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The statement clarified that the photograph is outdated, taken on February 18, 2023, when the two leaders coincidentally met at the airport.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

It was further stated that the former Minister has been overseas for the past month and has not returned to Nigeria.

The public is advised to disregard the post and remain vigilant against the recirculation of outdated content intended to create a false or misleading narrative.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Anambra: Osigwe Declares To Run For Nnewi North Chairmanship
Read Next

10 Years After, Tonto Dikeh Reconciles With Ex-Husband